Football

SAFF champions return home, thousands wait for them at the airport

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
A fan waves the Bangladesh flag outside of the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in Dhaka on 21 September, 2022
A fan waves the Bangladesh flag outside of the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in Dhaka on 21 September, 2022Prothom Alo

SAFF Champions Bangladesh women’s football team have landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in Dhaka at 1.45pm on Wednesday.

Thousands of eager fans have been waiting to greet Sabina and co since morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of the champions. They have been chanting ‘Bangladesh, Bangladesh’ and many are waving the Bangladesh flag.

The team were be greeted by the state minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russell at the airport.

The champion team will then aboard an open roof bus, which will take them to the BFF headquarters in Motijheel, where the BFF president will felicitate the team.

default-image

A group of students from the BKSP have also arrived at the airport to welcome the team.

On 19 September, Bangladesh were crowned champions of the SAFF Women’s Championship for the first tie after beating Nepal 3-1 in the final in Kathmandu.

Read more from Football
Post Comment