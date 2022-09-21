SAFF champions return home, thousands wait for them at the airport

The team were be greeted by the state minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russell at the airport.
The champion team will then aboard an open roof bus, which will take them to the BFF headquarters in Motijheel, where the BFF president will felicitate the team.
A group of students from the BKSP have also arrived at the airport to welcome the team.
On 19 September, Bangladesh were crowned champions of the SAFF Women’s Championship for the first tie after beating Nepal 3-1 in the final in Kathmandu.