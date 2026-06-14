World Cup: Vinícius rescues Brazil after early Morocco shock

Vinícius Júnior's moment of brilliance helped Brazil recover from an early setback as the five-time champions went into halftime level at 1–1 against Morocco at MetLife Stadium.

Brazil, one of the pre-tournament favourites, enjoyed more of the ball in the opening stages but found themselves behind in the 21st minute. Morocco midfielder Brahim Díaz split the Brazilian defence with a perfectly timed through pass, and Ismael Saibari raced onto it before delicately chipping the ball over goalkeeper Alisson.

The goal stunned the Brazilian supporters and briefly knocked Dorival Júnior's side out of their stride. But Brazil's response came through one of their biggest stars.