World Cup: Vinícius rescues Brazil after early Morocco shock
Vinícius Júnior's moment of brilliance helped Brazil recover from an early setback as the five-time champions went into halftime level at 1–1 against Morocco at MetLife Stadium.
Brazil, one of the pre-tournament favourites, enjoyed more of the ball in the opening stages but found themselves behind in the 21st minute. Morocco midfielder Brahim Díaz split the Brazilian defence with a perfectly timed through pass, and Ismael Saibari raced onto it before delicately chipping the ball over goalkeeper Alisson.
The goal stunned the Brazilian supporters and briefly knocked Dorival Júnior's side out of their stride. But Brazil's response came through one of their biggest stars.
In the 32nd minute, Vinícius collected the ball on the left flank, drove into the penalty area, beat his marker and fired a powerful shot beyond the Moroccan goalkeeper. It was a trademark finish from the Real Madrid winger, who has built a reputation for producing exactly that type of goal for club and country.
The strike, which came in Vinícius' 50th appearance for Brazil, restored parity and shifted momentum back towards the South Americans heading into the interval.
Morocco, semifinalists at the 2022 World Cup and one of Africa's strongest sides in recent years, continued to look dangerous on the counterattack, while Brazil sought to impose themselves through possession and attacking flair.
With both teams showing attacking intent and the score level after an entertaining first 45 minutes, the match remains finely poised heading into the second half.