Bangladesh to start SAFF campaign with Lebanon match

Bangladesh will start their SAFF Championship campaign with the match against upper ranked Lebanon on 22 June, reports BSS.

The eight team tournament will kick off on 21 June. Bangaldesh and Lebanon are in group B of the two groups.

The remaining two group matches of Bangladesh will be held on 25 and 28 June. Bangladesh will play against Maldives on 25 June at 4:00 pm (BST) and Bhutan on 28 June at 8:00 pm (BST).