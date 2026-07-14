The last line of defence: Comparing the World Cup semi-final goalkeepers
The 48-team World Cup has now come down to four contenders: Spain, France, Argentina and England.
France take on Spain in the first semi-final today, while Argentina face England tomorrow. Alongside the star outfield players, all eyes will also be on the four goalkeepers who have played crucial roles in their teams' journeys to the last four.
Here's how they have performed so far.
Mike Maignan (France)
• Age: 31
• International caps: 46
• World Cup clean sheets: 4
• Goals conceded: 2
Replacing French great Hugo Lloris was never going to be easy, but Mike Maignan, nicknamed "Magic Mike," has handled the responsibility impressively.
After helping France reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024, he has once again been instrumental in taking Les Bleus into the World Cup's final four. He saved a crucial penalty against Norway in the group stage and has not conceded a goal in three consecutive knockout matches.
Stat to know: Although Spain's Unai Simon has kept more clean sheets (five to Maignan's four), the French goalkeeper has made 11 saves, one more than Simón's 10.
Did you know?
Maignan was born in French Guiana but grew up in northern Paris.
Unai Simón (Spain)
• Age: 29
• International caps: 64
• World Cup clean sheets: 5
• Goals conceded: 1
Simón has started all six of Spain's matches at this World Cup and has enjoyed an outstanding tournament.
The 29-year-old has set a new World Cup record by going 650 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal. He also earned widespread praise in the Round of 16 after denying Cristiano Ronaldo what looked like a certain goal against Portugal.
Stat to know: His clean sheet against Portugal extended his record to six consecutive World Cup matches without conceding.
Did you know?
In 2024, Simón helped Athletic Bilbao win the Copa del Rey for the first time in 40 years before playing a key role in Spain''s Euro 2024 triumph.
Jordan Pickford (England)
• Age: 32
• International caps: 90
• World Cup clean sheets: 2
• Goals conceded: 6
David Beckham described Jordan Pickford's display against hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 as "perfect." The England goalkeeper played a decisive role in securing victory despite his team being reduced to 10 men.
Beyond his shot-stopping ability, Pickford's command of crosses and set pieces has provided stability to England's defence. Despite Thomas Tuchel making several defensive changes during the tournament, Pickford has remained a constant presence.
Stat to know: His appearance against Norway made him England's all-time record holder for World Cup appearances (18), surpassing legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton.
Did you know?
The semi-final against Argentina will be Pickford's fifth major international tournament semi-final.
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)
• Age: 33
• International caps: 65
• World Cup clean sheets: 2
• Goals conceded: 6
Few goalkeepers are more dependable than Emiliano Martínez in high-pressure moments.
The World Cup-winning Argentine has rescued his team on several occasions during this tournament. In the quarter-final against Switzerland, he produced a superb save to deny Breel Embolo a certain goal.
While Lionel Messi remains Argentina's inspiration in attack, Martínez has been the team's biggest source of confidence at the other end of the pitch.
Stat to know: Martínez won the Golden Glove after playing a decisive role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar.
Did you know?
After leaving Independiente as a teenager to join Arsenal, Martínez has spent his entire senior club career in England. He currently plays for Aston Villa.