The first half of Tuesday's "Battle of Britain" between Wales and England in Group B at the World Cup was 0-0 at halftime with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden coming close for England.

Rashford could have given England an early lead when Harry Kane set up him with a clever through ball but goalkeeper Danny Ward came off his line to block at his feet. Later, Foden fired over after a brilliant team effort on the counter-attack.