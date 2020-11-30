Wolves manager feared worst for Jimenez after head injury

Reuters
London
Arsenal's David Luiz and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez after a head-on collision
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he feared the worst when Raul Jimenez was knocked unconscious early in their 2-1 Premier League win at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Mexican forward clashed heads with David Luiz and needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital where he later underwent scans.

Brazilian defender Luiz needed his head bandaged and continued until halftime when he was substituted.

You start hearing code red. It's serious. It was a bad moment for everybody. You see panic in their (the medical staff's) eyes and you start thinking how is he? We are worried
Nuno Espirito, Wolves manager

Wolves later tweeted that Jimenez was being assessed at a London hospital, although Espirito Santo offered some good news by saying the player was speaking and conscious.

"Raul Jimenez is doing a scan now. He's conscious. He's OK inside the gravity of the problem," the Portuguese coach said.

"You start hearing code red. It's serious. It was a bad moment for everybody. You see panic in their (the medical staff's) eyes and you start thinking how is he? We are worried.

"He speaks, he's aware. We have to have a proper assessment. He's in good hands."

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock offered his sympathy: "On behalf of the club and myself, we give our best regards to Raul Jimenez. We hope he recovers well. It was a bad incident.

"David Luiz has recovered well. He looked good when I saw him in dressing room."

