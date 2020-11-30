Wolves manager feared worst for Jimenez after head injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he feared the worst when Raul Jimenez was knocked unconscious early in their 2-1 Premier League win at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Mexican forward clashed heads with David Luiz and needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital where he later underwent scans.

Brazilian defender Luiz needed his head bandaged and continued until halftime when he was substituted.