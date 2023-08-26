FIFA suspend Spanish football chief Rubiales over Hermoso kiss

FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales as president of Spain's football federation on Saturday for kissing Spanish Women's World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, and banned him from making contact with her.

"(We) decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level," world football's governing body said in a statement.

FIFA's suspension of Spanish federation (RFEF) president Rubiales will last 90 days, while they undertake disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old.

They added that both Rubiales and the RFEF are prohibited from contacting Hermoso and those close to her.

FIFA's move was the latest development in a deepening row between Rubiales and the RFEF and Hermoso and her Spain teammates which the players say has tarnished the glory of their World Cup win in Australia last Sunday.