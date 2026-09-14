Bangladesh routed 10-0 by North Korea in Asian Games football
North Korea's formidable women's football team launched their Asian Games with a 10-0 annihilation of Bangladesh on Monday, cheered on by several hundred pro-Pyongyang fans in Osaka.
The North Koreans have enjoyed stunning international success at youth level and start among the favourites for gold in Japan.
They were far too hot for Bangladesh to handle and were seven goals ahead by half-time.
Striker Ri Song A, who was born and raised in Japan, was in North Korea's starting line-up and scored in the second half.
North Korea were cheered on by a large group of red-clad fans, who sang and chanted throughout the match.
The men's and women's football teams were welcomed by supporters waving flags as they arrived for the Games last week wearing white blazers and pink ties.
More than 100 North Koreans are set to compete in 14 sports at the Games, which take place in Nagoya-Aichi and officially open on 19 September.
Nuclear-armed North Korea suspended participation in international sporting competitions during the pandemic but returned at the Asian Games in China in 2023 and also took part in the Paris Olympics.
North Korea's women face South Korea in a Group F grudge match on September 21.
The men's team begin their campaign against China on Wednesday.