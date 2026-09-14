Bangladesh routed 10-0 by North Korea in Asian Games football

North Korea's formidable women's football team launched their Asian Games with a 10-0 annihilation of Bangladesh on Monday, cheered on by several hundred pro-Pyongyang fans in Osaka.

The North Koreans have enjoyed stunning international success at youth level and start among the favourites for gold in Japan.

They were far too hot for Bangladesh to handle and were seven goals ahead by half-time.

Striker Ri Song A, who was born and raised in Japan, was in North Korea's starting line-up and scored in the second half.