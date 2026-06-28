Late drama ends Iran's hopes of reaching World Cup knockouts for first time

Iran's hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout phase for the first time came to an agonising end on Saturday after Austria's last-gasp equaliser against Algeria left them outside the tournament''s eight best third-placed teams.

Amir Ghalenoei's side completed their Group G campaign on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Egypt, leaving them waiting to discover whether three points would be enough to earn a spot in the round of 32.

Iran had already endured one major setback when a stoppage-time winner against Egypt was ruled out for offside.

That left them needing other results in group-stage matches to go their way, and for a few minutes on Saturday it looked as if Iran were going to squeeze through when Algeria struck in stoppage time to lead Austria 3-2.

However, the Austrians equalised with almost the final kick of the game, salvaging a 3-3 draw that sent both teams through and denied Iran a place in the knockouts in their seventh World Cup appearance.