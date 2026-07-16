Scaloni faces former tutor De la Fuente in Argentina-Spain World Cup final

Spain swept aside France, Argentina scrambled past England and the World Cup final has been handed a scriptwriter's dream: European champions against world and South American champions, with a teacher and his old pupil in opposite technical areas.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain will try to deliver the country's second World Cup, 16 years after their first in South Africa, while Lionel Scaloni's Argentina are seeking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back world crowns.

Yet beyond the familiar heavyweight billing, Sunday's final carries a more personal twist.