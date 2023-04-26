Two members of BFF’s investigation committee quit

Two members of the 10-person committee formed to investigate the allegations laid on Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) by FIFA have quit, confirmed BFF’s acting general secretary Imran Hossain on Wednesday.
On 14 April, FIFA banned BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag for two years for discrepancies in financial activities.
To investigate the allegations made by FIFA, BFF called an emergency meeting on 17 April and formed a investigation committee.
But that committee has already started coming apart as two of its members – BFF vice-presidents Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan and Mohiuddin Ahmed– have left the committee.
Mohiuddin resigned on Wednesday while Ataur stepped aside on 24 April.
BFF’s acting general secretary Imran told Prothom Alo, “Both of them have resigned for personal reasons. This matter will be discussed in the upcoming executive committee meeting on 2 May.”
BFF sacked Shohag and handed him a life-time ban after the FIFA ban. The committee was formed to further investigate the corruption charges against him.
The other members of the committee are, BFF vice president Nabil Ahmed, Imrul Hasan, BFF member Satyajit Das, Elias Hossain, Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Imtiaz Hamid, Harunur Rashid and Abdur Rahim.
Attempts were made to contact Mohiuddin and Ataur but both were out of reach.
Committee member Elias said that the investigation hasn’t begun yet. The committee will hold its first meeting once Kazi Nabil Ahmed returns to Dhaka.