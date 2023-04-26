Two members of BFF’s investigation committee quit

Two members of the 10-person committee formed to investigate the allegations laid on Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) by FIFA have quit, confirmed BFF’s acting general secretary Imran Hossain on Wednesday.

On 14 April, FIFA banned BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag for two years for discrepancies in financial activities.

To investigate the allegations made by FIFA, BFF called an emergency meeting on 17 April and formed a investigation committee.