Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

However, all 24 members of the France squad were present at the start of their training session in Doha on Saturday evening.

Deschamps told his pre-match press conference that the France camp were "trying to take as many precautions as possible".

"Obviously it would be better if this wasn't happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff," he said.

Deschamps and his captain Hugo Lloris both insisted they could not offer any health updates before the team trained at the home stadium of Qatari champions Al Sadd.

"I am fine. As for the players, I left quite early this morning so they were all sleeping," added Deschamps as he spoke to reporters at 11:30 am local time.