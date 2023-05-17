Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final

Inter Milan reached their first UEFA Champions League final for 13 years as Lautaro Martinez’s sole goal of the match gave them a 3-0 aggregate win against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Inter will undoubtedly be the underdogs against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul on 10 June but the way they managed both legs of this all-Milan tie suggests they will be hard to beat.

The key moment of the night at the San Siro came when Argentinian Martinez exchanged passes with substitute Romelu Lukaku and drilled a shot from inside the penalty area that Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan allowed in at his near post.