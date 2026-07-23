Messi-less Miami beat Fire 3-2 to spoil Lewandowski's MLS debut

Luis Suarez scored twice and Preston Plambeck grabbed a late winner as Inter Miami, without Lionel Messi, beat Chicago Fire 3-2 on Wednesday to spoil Robert Lewandowski's Major League Soccer debut.

Uruguayan veteran Suarez captained Miami with Messi and fellow Argentine Rodrigo de Paul missing four days after Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final.

The 37-year-old Poland striker Lewandowski was making his MLS debut having signed from Barcelona after they were crowned Spanish champions.