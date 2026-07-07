Belgium trolls US with 'Overturn this' post on social media

Belgium had their way with the United States during their round of 16 match in the World Cup on Monday.

The Red Devils' official social media account even got in on the act shortly after the team's 4-1 victory over the Americans.

The site posted an image of striker Romelu Lukaku celebrating his goal with the caption: "Overturn this," an apparent reference to the availability of United States star Folarin Balogun.

Balogun was cleared to play against Belgium after initially receiving a one-match ban following a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina last Wednesday. He did not record a goal or an assist on Monday.

President Donald Trump acknowledged that he called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to dispute the suspension, which only heightened the debate around the already controversial decision by the organisation's governing body. The Belgian federation was allowed to appeal, which it did, with the appeal denied Monday morning.