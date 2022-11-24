Football

FIFA World Cup 2022

Ronaldo misses chances as Portugal, Ghana in halftime stalemate

Reuters
Doha, Qatar
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup group match against GhanaReuters

Cristiano Ronaldo had the ball in the net and spurned two early chances in a goalless first half as Portugal dominated Ghana but were unable to make a breakthrough in their World Cup Group H match at the Stadium 974 on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Portugal captain might have had two goals inside the opening 15 minutes but missed both opportunities. He found the net from close range in the 31st minute but only after the referee had blown his whistle for an infringement against him.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos partnered Ronaldo with Atletico Madrid's Felix in attack while Danilo Pereira joined Ruben Dias in the centre of defence. In midfield, Santos chose an attacking formation with only Ruben Neves as an anchor.

Ghana manager Otto Addo went for three central defenders in a bid to thwart Portugal and entrusted former Spain international Inaki Williams to lead his attack.

Ronaldo left Manchester United this week in an acrimonious split after he said he felt betrayed by the club, but his coach and team mates have said the upheaval was having no impact on Portugal's preparations for their campaign in Qatar.

Read more from Football
Post Comment