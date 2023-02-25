Man Utd, Newcastle bid to end trophy droughts in League Cup final

“He first arrived and the training sessions we had, he demands ‘you do it or you’re out’. You don’t play,” United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said.

“Everyone was a little bit like ‘If a big player doesn’t do what he wants will he pull him apart or not?’ And he did that many times, he did it with Cristiano, with Jadon (Sancho), with Marcus (Rashford).”

There is no more tangible sign of Ten Hag’s impact than the blistering form of revitalised United forward Rashford, who is battling to be fit for Wembley after suffering an injury in Thursday’s Europa League win against Barcelona.

Ten Hag has tried to temper expectations in his first season but he knows victory this weekend would be a meaningful moment for a club climbing out of the doldrums.

“It’s a great opportunity to get the silverware. The fans are really waiting for it and so we do everything we can to give them their honour,” Ten Hag said.