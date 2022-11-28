Ghana take shock 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime
Reuters
Al Rayyan
Ghana's Mohammed Salisu celebrates scoring their first goal with Salis Abdul Samed in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match of South Korea v Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on 28 November, 2022Reuters
Defender Mohammed Salisu and midfielder Mohammed Kudus gave Ghana a surprise 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime in Monday's Group H match as the African nation bid to keep their FIFA World Cup hopes alive.
Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick.
10 minutes later Kudus doubled the lead with a glancing header.
Playing in a black mask, South Korea captain Son Heung-min failed to make much impact and scuffed an attempted overhead kick.