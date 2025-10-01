Chelsea memories don’t ‘feed’ Mourinho after return ends in defeat

Jose Mourinho insisted fond memories of his time at Chelsea were not enough to satisfy him after Benfica were beaten 1-0 on his return to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Former Blues boss Mourinho was given a warm welcome by Chelsea fans who chanted his name on several occasions throughout the Champions League tie.

But the 62-year-old ended an emotional evening frustrated that Benfica couldn't turn their solid display into a tangible reward.

An own goal from Richard Rios in the 18th minute proved decisive as Benfica were beaten for the first time in Mourinho's four matches in charge.