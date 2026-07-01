Scaloni : Argentina's mastermind marks 100 games in charge

Lionel Scaloni will mark his 100th game as Argentina coach at the World Cup on Friday -- the latest milestone in a golden era for the Albiceleste.

The 48-year-old has transformed a team led by the incomparable Lionel Messi into serial trophy winners in South America and on the global stage.

Scaloni was a relative unknown with scant coaching experience when he replaced Jorge Sampaoli on an interim basis weeks after the 2018 World Cup.

He has since masterminded two Copa America triumphs, in 2021 and 2024, and led his team to victory in the Finalissima -- an intercontinental match between the European and South American champions -- in 2022.

But his crowning glory was winning a third World Cup for Argentina in Qatar in 2022, defeating France in a captivating final.

Messi's trophy lift at Lusail Stadium marked the end of an agonising 36-year wait dating back to 1986, when Diego Maradona's team triumphed in Mexico.