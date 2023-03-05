Atletico thrash Sevilla, celebrate coach Simeone’s record in style

Atletico Madrid crushed Sevilla 6-1 on Saturday to move third in La Liga as Diego Simeone celebrated setting a new milestone as coach.

Memphis Depay struck twice for the hosts, with Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco adding to the lead, and Alvaro Morata adding a brace in a rout which affirmed Atletico’s vast improvement in 2023.

Argentine coach Simeone overtook the late Luis Aragones as the coach in charge of Atletico for the most games, with this his 613rd at the helm of the Rojiblancos after taking charge in 2011.