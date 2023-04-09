Haaland stars in Man City stroll, Chelsea crash on Lampard return

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City crushed Southampton 4-1 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, while Frank Lampard's first game back in charge of Chelsea ended in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday.

Haaland took his Premier League goal tally to 30 this season, within four of the single-season record, thanks to a clinical header and a breathtaking overhead kick at St Mary's.

The Norway forward's goals, which gave him 44 in all competitions this term, came either side of Jack Grealish's strike against the league's bottom club.

Julian Alvarez netted with a late penalty as second-placed City moved within five points of Arsenal, who travel to Liverpool on Sunday.