Eight to face trial over Maradona death

An Argentine appeals court on Tuesday confirmed that eight medical professionals accused of responsibility in the death of football legend Diego Maradona will indeed stand trial.

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and six others had appealed a 2022 decision to put them on trial for homicide with potential aggravating circumstances.

Maradona died in November 2020 aged 60 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battles with cocaine and alcohol addictions.