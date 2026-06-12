Canada's World Cup moment arrives at home

"The moment is now," Canada coach Jesse Marsch declared on the evening before the country's first ever World Cup match on home soil.

He was referring to his players, but for Canadian football fans coloring downtown Toronto in red jerseys on Friday morning, the same message applied.

Growing up in the capital Ottawa, 26-year-old Dakota Boal told AFP he would "always be the only one playing soccer," with hockey and baseball far more popular among his peers.