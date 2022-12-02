Germany opt for three man defence, Costa Rica make three changes

Germany, who need a win to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stage of the World Cup, fielded a more attacking formation with winger Leroy Sane slipping in with fullback Thilo Kehrer for their last Group E match against Costa Rica on Thursday.

Coach Hansi Flick also put Serge Gnabry as their lone striker, opting to leave centre forward Niclas Fuellkrug, who scored an equaliser as a substitute against Spain, on the bench.