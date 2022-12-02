Germany opt for three man defence, Costa Rica make three changes

His Costa Rica counterpart Luis Fernando Suarez made three changes with Juan Pablo Vargas replacing suspended defender Francisco Calvo, while Brandon Aguilera and Johan Venegas also got the nod.
His squad could potentially advance with both a draw or a win, depending on the other group match between Spain and Japan.
Teams
Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Brandon Aguilera, Johan Venegas and Joel Campbell.
Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller, Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Guendogan, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry.