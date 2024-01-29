SAFF donates footballs in Cox's Bazar

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) donated footballs to Friendship to promote sports, health, and well-being among the youth in Cox's Bazar, said a press release.

The handover ceremony took place at an event titled "Right to Play: Footballs for Cox's Bazar Youth," at the Friendship Club Centre in Rohingya Camp-19 in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday.

The goal of the initiative is to provide the children and youth in Cox's Bazar, covering both the host community and the Rohingya camps housing Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) in Ukhiya, with opportunities to engage in football.