Suarez drops to the bench for Uruguay against Portugal

After Uruguay's 0-0 draw with South Korea in their opening match of the tournament,Alonso also gave starts to defenders Sebastian Coates and Guillermo Varela in the place of attacking midfielder Facundo Pellistri and defender Martin Caceres.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos drafted in veteran defender Pepe, 39, to replace the injured Danilo Pereira in the centre of his back line while captain Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead the attack.