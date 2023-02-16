Man City back in business after statement win at Arsenal

Written off at times during an unusually erratic season, resurgent Manchester City delivered a resounding statement as they moved to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at title rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

As City's players celebrated in front of their travelling fans in one corner of the Emirates Stadium at the final whistle, Pep Guardiola's face was wreathed in smiles, and perhaps tinged with a little relief.

Just a few minutes earlier, Guardiola had been punching the air in delight as second half goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland lifted City back to the top of the table.