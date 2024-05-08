Is Brazil still the land of football?

With its famed "jogo bonito" (beautiful game), iconic stars and record five World Cup titles, Brazil has long been known as the "land of football".

But is it still?

The country of Pele, Garrincha and Ronaldinho, which once wowed the world with its "samba" style, has not won the World Cup since 2002. Nor has it produced a Ballon d'Or winner since Kaka in 2007.

With the "Selecao" currently struggling to book its place at the 2026 World Cup, many in Brazil and beyond wonder why.

"We're at a low point. We used to have more top-quality athletes," the late Pele's eldest son, Edinho, told AFP recently.

Even president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has joined the national soul-searching, admitting Brazil "doesn't play the greatest football in the world anymore".

So what happened?

