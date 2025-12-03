Barca make Atletico comeback to extend Liga lead

Real Madrid, second, visit Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday aiming to peg Barca back, while Diego Simeone’s Atletico are fourth, six points behind the Catalans.

“We will see (if it’s a turning point) but this was one of the best matches from us, I really appreciate what I saw over the 90 minutes,” Flick told reporters.

“This was the next step... we are coming back to our best level, today was really good.”

This was Barca’s fifth consecutive Liga win after losing the Clasico against Madrid in October, but they have not shone consistently in that period, and coming against a title rival this display gave Flick’s side a welcome boost.

“This is the spirit we need to have to turn around games like this,” Raphinha told Movistar.

“We’re building confidence game by game, and these three points are going to be vital for the end of the season, they can decide a title race.”

Barca were without defender Ronald Araujo, who is taking a mental health break according to Spanish reports, along with ill midfielder Frenkie de Jong and the longer-term absentees.