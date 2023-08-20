England, Spain pursue history in Women’s World Cup final

History will be made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday when England and Spain clash in the final in Sydney with both bidding to win the tournament for the first time.

The game kicks off at 1000 GMT in front of an anticipated sell-out crowd of about 75,000 at Stadium Australia.

It will be the final act of a tournament full of shocks which began one month ago and started with 32 teams, making it the biggest Women’s World Cup ever.

Now they are down to the last two and it’s a final too close to call. Neither team has ever got this far before.

The two sides last met at the European Championship last summer, when hosts England squeezed into the semi-finals 2-1 in extra time and went on to lift the trophy.