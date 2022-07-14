Champions League final chaos caused by dysfunctions: French enquiry

The fact-finding mission led by two senators has heard from witnesses since the Liverpool-Real Madrid game on 28 May which was marred by a delayed kick- off, crushes, teargas and street crime.
The enquiry discounted the issue of fake tickets, the late arrival of supporters at the stadium, or the presence of thousands of fans without tickets as the main causes.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had suggested all of these as factors to explain the fiasco, which was a national embarrassment for France.
"It's not the number of people around the stadium that is the cause of these dysfunctions," Lafon added.