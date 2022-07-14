Champions League final chaos caused by dysfunctions: French enquiry

A French Senate enquiry into chaotic scenes at the Champions League final in May in Paris concluded Wednesday the problems were caused by a "string of dysfunctions" in the organisation, rather than Liverpool supporters as claimed by the government.

"These dysfunctions were at every level, not only during the implementation (during the game) but also during preparations in advance," the co-chair of the enquiry Laurent Lafon told reporters at a press conference.

The "dysfunctions" included a failure to anticipate how supporters would arrive at the stadium due to a transport strike, inadequate instructions and the use of police checkpoints that caused pressure points on the way to the game.