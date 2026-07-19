Mbappe in France XI, England leave Kane and Bellingham on bench

Kylian Mbappe will start for France as they take on England in the third-place match at the World Cup in Miami on Saturday, with both coaches fielding heavily reshuffled lineups.

Mbappe is looking to claim the tournament Golden Boot and leapfrog Lionel Messi as the World Cup's all-time leading goal scorer.

France field reserve defence while England keep Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on bench.