Messi's jersey will be ready if decides to play at next World Cup, says Scaloni

Scaloni said following last year's Copa America triumph, when they beat Brazil in the final, they started to feel unbeatable.
"After (we beat) Brazil, I had a conversation with Messi... (and explained) we had a big task in-front of us, people from our country were starting to believe (in our World Cup chances), to hope, and pressure was rising," said Scaloni.
"He told me that 'We have to keep going, nothing else matters' and that gave me a tremendous emotional boost.
"I realised that we were on the verge of (achieving) something (big)."
With the World Cup triumph coming just two years following the death of Diego Maradona, who had famously led Argentina to their last title in 1986, an emotional Scaloni said: "I only now realise that Maradona is not with us anymore and that makes me think that he will be happy and proud of us from where he is.
"If he was here, he would have been the first fan to step in pitch to celebrate with us. I hope he has enjoyed what we accomplished."
He also wept as it dawned on him what the win meant to the millions of people who had followed the team's journey from home, including his family and friends.
"It wasn’t in my plans being world champion. It’s madness," Scaloni said.
"That is no bigger pride of representing your country and I hope we made our fans proud."