Martinelli in for Paqueta as Ryerson returns for Norway v Brazil
Gabriel Martinelli replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta in Brazil's only change for Sunday's World Cup round-of-16 clash against Norway, who recalled Julian Ryerson after injury.
Martinelli, who scored the winner against Japan, starts on the left of Carlo Ancelotti's diamond with Rayan, 19, keeping his place in attack alongside Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha, with Raphinha and Neymar on the bench after injuries.
Meanwhile, Ryerson returns to Norway's starting lineup after missing the win over Ivory Coast, with Marcus Holmgren Pedersen dropping to the bench.
On the opposite side, Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack, with captain Martin Odegaard starting against the five-times world champions.
Lineups:
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Martinelli; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.
Norway: Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland.