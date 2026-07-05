Martinelli in for Paqueta as Ryerson returns for Norway v Brazil

Gabriel Martinelli replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta in Brazil's only change for Sunday's World Cup round-of-16 clash against Norway, who recalled Julian Ryerson after injury.

Martinelli, who scored the winner against Japan, starts on the left of Carlo Ancelotti's diamond with Rayan, 19, keeping his place in attack alongside Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha, with Raphinha and Neymar on the bench after injuries.

Meanwhile, Ryerson returns to Norway's starting lineup after missing the win over Ivory Coast, with Marcus Holmgren Pedersen dropping to the bench.