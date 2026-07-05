Football

Martinelli in for Paqueta as Ryerson returns for Norway v Brazil

Reuters
East Rutherford
Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil arrives at the stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium on 5 July, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.AFP

Gabriel Martinelli replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta in Brazil's only change for Sunday's World Cup round-of-16 clash against Norway, who recalled Julian Ryerson after injury.

Martinelli, who scored the winner against Japan, starts on the left of Carlo Ancelotti's diamond with Rayan, 19, keeping his place in attack alongside Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha, with Raphinha and Neymar on the bench after injuries.

Meanwhile, Ryerson returns to Norway's starting lineup after missing the win over Ivory Coast, with Marcus Holmgren Pedersen dropping to the bench.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway arrives at the stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium on 5 July, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AFP

On the opposite side, Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack, with captain Martin Odegaard starting against the five-times world champions.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Martinelli; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.

Norway: Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland.

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