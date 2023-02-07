Bangladesh crush Bhutan 5-0

Captain Shamsunnahar completed a hattrick scoring her 3rd goal in the very next minute by a placing shot near advancing opponent custodian (5-0).
Earlier in the day's first match, Coming from behind, the Himalayan nation Nepal stormed into the final of the four-nation U-20 Women's Championship '2023 eliminating favourite India beating them by 3-1 goals at the same venue Tuesday afternoon.
India, which routed Bhutan by 12-0 goals in the tournament opener, today (Tuesday) also dominated the first half by 1-0 goal, but the scenario of the match was totally different in the 2nd half where India were completely off coloured to concede a goal one after another.
Nepal, which entered to the field Tuesday afternoon in a must-win situation to reach the final, went down in the race initially by 0-1 goal in the middle of the first half, but they smartly bounced back in the match in the 2nd half scoring three goals in a row to achieve their challenging target silencing the high flying India.
With this well merited win, Nepal smartly qualified for the final as the first team securing six points from all three group matches after suffering 1-3 goals defeat against hosts Bangladesh, but they stayed in the race beating Bhutan by 4-0 goals in the 2nd match.
After the day's debacle, India, which drew goalless against Bangladesh in the 2nd match, made early exit from the tournament despite crushing Bhutan by 12-0 goals in the tournament opener.
In the day's first match, Apurna Narzari scored first for India in the 21st minute by a placing shot utilizing a cross of Sumita Kumari to dominate the first half by 1-0.
Anjali Chand leveled the margin for Nepal in the 48th minute, capitalizing on a lapse of India defender (1-1).
After making the equaliser, the confidence level of Nepalese booters grew up and they made a series of attempts towards Indian territory and took its fruit scoring two goals in the last few minutes.
Captain Preeti Rai put Nepal ahead from behind scoring the 2nd goal in the 69th minute from a penalty (2-1) while the match best performer Amisha Karki sealed the fate of the match scoring one more goal in the 89th minute.(3-1).
With the goal, Amisha Karka dominated the scorer list making four goals, featuring a hattrick against Bhutan in the last match.