Bangladesh crush Bhutan 5-0

A brilliant hat trick by captain Shamsunnanahar guided hosts Bangladesh to the final of the four-nation U-20 Women's Championship '2023 with unbeaten run outplaying all-losers Bhutan by 5-0 goals in the last league match at the floodlight Bir Sherestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur here Tuesday evening.

The title deciding match between hosts Bangladesh and Himalayan nation Nepal will be held on Thursday (9 February) at 6: pm at the same venue.

With the day's feat, Bangladesh clinched the top slot in the four-team group as the only unbeaten team securing seven points from three matches, Nepal finished runners-up to reach the final collecting six points from three outings while India eliminated from the meet with four points from three encounters.

In the day's last league match, skipper Shamsunnahar made a hattrick scoring three goals while Aklima Khatun netted the two other goals for Bangladesh, which dominated the first half by 2-0 goals.

Aklima Khatun opened the floodgate for Bangladesh in the 22nd minute, utilizing a cross of Shamsun nahar (1-0).

Bangladesh got a penalty in the following minute but forward Shahida Akhter Ripa spoiled the chance by sending the spot kick wide.

Shamsunnahar doubled the Bangladesh margin in the 29th minute by a good header, off a corner taken by Onnoti Khatun (2-0) to dominate the first half by 2-0 goals.

Shamsunnahar scored her 2nd and the 3rd goal for Bangladesh in the 53rd minute by a good shot that kissed the net hitting the side post (3-0)..

Aklima Khantun netted the 4th goal for Bangladesh and her 2nd goal in the 60th minute (4-0).