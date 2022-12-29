Haaland returns with brace to haunt Leeds as Man City win

Erling Haaland lamented not scoring five times in the city of his birth as the Norwegian struck twice in Manchester City's 3-1 win at Leeds to lift them back up to second in the Premier League.

Haaland spent his early years in Yorkshire as his father Alfe Inge played for Leeds, but showed no mercy as City got their title challenge back on track.

Pep Guardiola's men moved to within five points of Arsenal at the top of the table as they bounced back from a shock defeat to Brentford before the World Cup.