Football

England make three changes for DR Congo clash

Reuters
Atlanta
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - England v DR Congo - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 1, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham during the warm up before the matchReuters

England made three changes to their starting lineup for the World Cup last-32 game against Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, with Declan Rice back in the midfield.

  • Rice returns with Morgan Rogers dropping to the bench

  • England boss Thomas Tuchel selects Noni Madueke in place of Bukayo Saka

  • Djed Spence starts at right back

  • DR Congo make one change from side who beat Uzbekistan, Ngalayel Mukau replacing Cedric Bakambu

Lineups

England

Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke.

DR Congo

Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Nathanael Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki; Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa.

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