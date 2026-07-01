England make three changes for DR Congo clash
England made three changes to their starting lineup for the World Cup last-32 game against Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, with Declan Rice back in the midfield.
Rice returns with Morgan Rogers dropping to the bench
England boss Thomas Tuchel selects Noni Madueke in place of Bukayo Saka
Djed Spence starts at right back
DR Congo make one change from side who beat Uzbekistan, Ngalayel Mukau replacing Cedric Bakambu
Lineups
England
Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke.
DR Congo
Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Nathanael Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki; Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa.