Young Boys strike late to stun Ronaldo's Man Utd in Champions League

Ronaldo had put United ahead with his third goal in two games since returning to Old Trafford.

However, the match hinged on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's sending-off late in the first half for a dangerous tackle on Christopher Martins which gave Young Boys hope.

The hosts hit back to equalise in the second half through Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu and Ronaldo was substituted before Siebatcheu got the winner.