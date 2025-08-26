Inter vs Torino: Lautaro Martinez, Ange-Yoan Bonny hand comfortable victory to hosts

"What happened last year happened last year.. all we can do is keep doing our best for Inter," said Thuram, who was man of the match in front of his father, France icon Lilian, and his brother Khephren.

The 20-time Italian champions looked far from the exhausted, ageing outfit taken apart by PSG in May, even if the starting line-up featured only one new player in Petar Sucic.

It was Sucic who laid on Thuram for his first goal of the new campaign in the 36th minute with a beautiful pass in behind Torino's sloppy defence.

Martinez then pounced on a dreadful Gvidas Gineitis pass to slide home the third six minutes after half-time and 10 minutes later Thuram then made the scoreline reflect the balance of play by heading home Bastoni's brilliant deep cross.

And Thuram's replacement Bonny got in on the act in the 72nd minute after more dreadful passing from Torino in front of their own penalty area which allowed the France under-21 forward to rattle in the fifth.