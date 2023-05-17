Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved bid for Man Utd - source

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has made an improved bid to secure Manchester United from the Glazer family, a source close to the bid told AFP on Tuesday.

Sheikh Jassim is in a bidding war with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the pair emerged as the main contenders to buy the English Premier League giants.

Ratcliffe appeared to be the front runner when a third round of bidding closed last month.