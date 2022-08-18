Ronaldo cautioned by police after allegedly slapping phone from fan's hand

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by British police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand at a match last season.

The 37-year-old was interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on 9 April.

Merseyside Police launched an investigation after a clip was circulated online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the supporter's mobile phone on to the ground as he limped towards the tunnel following United's 1-0 loss.