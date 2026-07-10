France vs Morocco: Full squads for today's World Cup quarter-final

France will start with attacking midfielder Desire Doue as coach Didier Deschamps opted to leave Bradley Barcola on the bench, in a tactical change for the 2018 world champions in their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco on Friday (Bangladesh time).

In a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, apart from Barcola, the France starting 11 is unchanged from their 1-0 win over Paraguay in the round of 16, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele spearheading the attack, backed by Michael Olise.