Hamza and Shamit on target as Bangladesh lead Sri Lanka 2–0 at half-time
Bangladesh went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka in their final group-stage match of the SAFF Championship at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Shamit Shome opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Hamza Choudhury doubled the lead with a superb individual effort in the 43rd minute.
Bangladesh made three changes to their starting XI for the match, with Hamza and Farhan Ali returning to the side. Mohammad Ibrahim also started in attack.
The hosts dominated much of the first half, creating several attacking opportunities, particularly down the right flank through Rakib Hossain.
Hamza was involved in both goals. His cross led to Shamit's opener in the eighth minute. Sri Lanka goalkeeper Sujan Perera failed to clear the ball properly, and it fell to Shamit Som after taking a deflection off a defender. Shamit's first attempt was blocked, but he made no mistake with his second effort.
Hamza came close to scoring in the 26th minute when he attempted a backheel after receiving a pass from Rakib, but his effort missed the target.
The midfielder eventually got his name on the scoresheet in the 43rd minute. Receiving a pass from Ibrahim just outside the box, Hamza surged past a Sri Lankan defender before shooting at goal. The ball struck goalkeeper Sujan Perera and deflected into the net.
Sri Lanka had a promising opportunity in the 38th minute following a good cross, but none of their players managed to get a touch on the ball.
Bangladesh enjoyed greater possession and attacking initiative in the first half, with Rakib repeatedly causing problems for Sri Lanka down the right.