Hamza and Shamit on target as Bangladesh lead Sri Lanka 2–0 at half-time

Bangladesh went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka in their final group-stage match of the SAFF Championship at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shamit Shome opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Hamza Choudhury doubled the lead with a superb individual effort in the 43rd minute.

Bangladesh made three changes to their starting XI for the match, with Hamza and Farhan Ali returning to the side. Mohammad Ibrahim also started in attack.

The hosts dominated much of the first half, creating several attacking opportunities, particularly down the right flank through Rakib Hossain.