SAFF U-20 Champs: Bangladesh beat Bhutan 4-1
Defending champions Bangladesh maintained their all-win run in the four-nation SAFF U-20 Women's championship beating Bhutan by 4-1 goals at the practice ground of the Basundhara Kings Arena Tuesday evening.
The match suddenly shifted to the nearby practice ground of the Bashundhara Kings Arena from Bashundhara Kings main Stadium in the 2nd half due to unplayable condition of the venue following heavy rain Tuesday afternoon.
It is the first time in the history of Bangladesh Football that a match was shifted to another venue in the half time of the match.
The 2nd half of the Bangladesh- Bhutan match was resumed at 6:45 pm at the revised venue after about three hours.
The 3rd league match between holders Bangladesh and Himalayan Nation Bhutan were in progress at the water soaked, heavy and slippery ground of the Bashundhara Kings Arena here Tuesday afternoon, but the referee did not continue the 2nd half of the match at the unplayable condition of the match venue.
Match referee has decided to shift the the match to the nearby practice ground of the Stadium after consulting with the participating teams.
Host Bangladesh team dominated the half time of the day's ill fated match by 1-0 goal scored by a Shanti Mardi goal in the 7th minute.
In the revised venue in the 2nd half, , Shanti Mardi scored two more goals to complete her hattrick in the 57th and 80th minutes while Munki Akhter netted the other goal for Bangladesh in the 76th minute .
Sangay Wangmo netted the lone goal for Bhutan in the 53rd minute.
The day's 2nd match between Nepal and Sri Lanka, schedule to start at 7 pm on Tuesday, will now start at 8:30;pm at the practice ground of Bashundhara Kings Arena after the Bangladesh Bhutan match.
After first three matches, Bangladesh comfortably dominated the six- match competition securing full nine points from straight three matches.
Nepal and Bhutan have secured three points each playing two and three matches respectively. but Nepal are in the 2nd slot by virtue of better goal differences.
Bhutan tasted the first victory in their 2nd match outplaying Sri Lanka by 5-0 goals after suffering 1-6 goals defeat against Nepal in the first match.
Bangladesh made a flying start crushing Sri Lanka by 9-1 goals in tournament opener and consolidated their claim for regaining the title beating their main contender Nepal by 3-2 goals, featuring match winner by substitute bpoter Trishna Rani in the added time of the match
In the double league basis matches, Bangladesh will play Bhutan again on July 17, Sri Lanka on July 19 and Nepal on July 21.
After the double league basis matches, top team will be the champions