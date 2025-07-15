SAFF U-20 Champs: Bangladesh beat Bhutan 4-1

Defending champions Bangladesh maintained their all-win run in the four-nation SAFF U-20 Women's championship beating Bhutan by 4-1 goals at the practice ground of the Basundhara Kings Arena Tuesday evening.

The match suddenly shifted to the nearby practice ground of the Bashundhara Kings Arena from Bashundhara Kings main Stadium in the 2nd half due to unplayable condition of the venue following heavy rain Tuesday afternoon.

It is the first time in the history of Bangladesh Football that a match was shifted to another venue in the half time of the match.