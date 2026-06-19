Football

Mexico edge South Korea 1-0 to qualify for World Cup last 32

Reuters
Mexico's Edson Alvarez celebrates with Obed Vargas after the matchREUTERS

Mexico beat South Korea 1-0 in the World Cup on Thursday to win Group A, with Luis Romo’s second-half goal securing the hosts their place in the knockout stage.

Mexico broke through five minutes into the second half after the South Korean goalkeeper, Kim Seung-gyu, made a costly error when he failed to gather a cross after colliding with a teammate, allowing Romo to volley into an unguarded net.

South Korea's Kim Min-jae looks dejected after the match
REUTERS

Kim later made amends with a save to deny Raul Jimenez, while Raul Rangel in the Mexican goal brilliantly stopped a late attempt from Yang Hyun-jun to preserve Mexico’s clean sheet.

The result leaves Mexico on six points to qualify as Group A winners. They will face Czech Republic at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday, while South Korea, on three points, face South Africa in Monterrey.

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