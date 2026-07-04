Football

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixtures

Sports Desk
General view of a replica World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony.Reuters

The Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins today, Saturday (11:00 pm Bangladesh time), with eight knockout matches scheduled over five days as the battle for a place in the quarter-finals intensifies.

Canada will face Morocco in the opening Round of 16 match on Saturday night (11:00 pm Bangladesh time). Meanwhile, Brazil faces Norway on Monday (2:00 am Bangladesh time) and defending champions Argentina take on Egypt Tuesday night (10:00 pm Bangladesh time).

Here are the Round of 16 fixtures:

FIFA World Cup fixtures of Round of 16

4 July (Saturday)

  • 11:00 PM: Canada vs Morocco

5 July (Sunday)

  • 3:00 AM: Paraguay vs France

6 July (Monday)

  • 2:00 AM: Brazil vs Norway

  • 6:00 AM: Mexico vs England

7 July (Tuesday)

  • 1:00 AM: Portugal vs Spain

  • 6:00 AM: USA vs Belgium

  • 10:00 PM: Argentina vs Egypt

8 July (Wednesday)

  • 2:00 AM: Switzerland vs Colombia

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