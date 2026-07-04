FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixtures
The Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins today, Saturday (11:00 pm Bangladesh time), with eight knockout matches scheduled over five days as the battle for a place in the quarter-finals intensifies.
Canada will face Morocco in the opening Round of 16 match on Saturday night (11:00 pm Bangladesh time). Meanwhile, Brazil faces Norway on Monday (2:00 am Bangladesh time) and defending champions Argentina take on Egypt Tuesday night (10:00 pm Bangladesh time).
Here are the Round of 16 fixtures:
FIFA World Cup fixtures of Round of 16
4 July (Saturday)
11:00 PM: Canada vs Morocco
5 July (Sunday)
3:00 AM: Paraguay vs France
6 July (Monday)
2:00 AM: Brazil vs Norway
6:00 AM: Mexico vs England
7 July (Tuesday)
1:00 AM: Portugal vs Spain
6:00 AM: USA vs Belgium
10:00 PM: Argentina vs Egypt
8 July (Wednesday)
2:00 AM: Switzerland vs Colombia