FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixtures

The Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins today, Saturday (11:00 pm Bangladesh time), with eight knockout matches scheduled over five days as the battle for a place in the quarter-finals intensifies.

Canada will face Morocco in the opening Round of 16 match on Saturday night (11:00 pm Bangladesh time). Meanwhile, Brazil faces Norway on Monday (2:00 am Bangladesh time) and defending champions Argentina take on Egypt Tuesday night (10:00 pm Bangladesh time).

Here are the Round of 16 fixtures: