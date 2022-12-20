France footballers face racist abuse after World Cup final defeat: FFF

Several members of the France team that lost to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final were subjected to racist abuse on social media, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Tuesday, adding it intended to file a legal complaint.

The abuse aimed at Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni, who missed their penalties in the penalty shootout, echoed that received by three England players following the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy last year.

French football chiefs issued a strongly worded statement on Tuesday castigating the abusers, who took to social media after a pulsating final which saw France come back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to take it to a penalty shootout.