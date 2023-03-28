Stenio Marie: A boat operator who is also captain of Seychelles

Seychelles is a tiny country. It has an area of just 455 square kilometres and its population is around 100,000. Tourism is the main source of income in this island nation. Thousands of tourists go to Seychelles almost every day. The tourism business is quite lucrative. And Seychelles football team’s captain Stenio Marie is involved in this very business. His father too had the same occupation. He followed in on his father’s footsteps and formed a bond with the sea.

“Now, I’ve taken my father’s place. I do what he used to do. I have a tourist boat, I run it myself. I take the tourists to go fishing, to relax and to have barbecue parties. I more or less do this every day. Because every day new tourists come to visit Seychelles.”

Marie, one of the biggest names in the visiting Seychelles team, said this while sitting in the lobby of a hotel in Sylhet.