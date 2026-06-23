New Zealand: World Cup squad and jersey numbers
New Zealand is in Group G alongside Egypt, Belgium, and Iran. Here's a look at New Zealand’s World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.
Coach: Darren Bazeley
Goalkeepers: 1. Max Crocombe (Millwall FC), 12. Alex Paulsen (Lechia Gdańsk), 22. Michael Woud (Auckland FC)
Defenders: 2. Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), 3. Francis De Vries (Auckland FC), 4. Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest), 5. Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), 13. Liberato Cacace (Wrexham AFC), 15. Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC), 16. Finn Surman (Portland Timbers), 24. Callan Elliot (Auckland FC), 26. Tommy Smith (Braintree Town)
Midfielders: 6. Joe Bell (Viking FK), 8. Marko Stamenić (Swansea City), 14. Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), 23. Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle), 25. Lachlan Bayliss (Newcastle Jets)
Forwards: 7. Matt Garbett (Peterborough United), 9. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest), 10. Sarpreet Singh (Wellington Phoenix), 11. Eli Just (Motherwell FC), 17. Kosta Barbarouses (Western Sydney Wanderers), 18. Ben Waine (Port Vale), 19. Ben Old (Saint-Étienne), 20. Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg), 21. Jesse Randall (Auckland FC)